The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,616,000 after buying an additional 670,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after acquiring an additional 559,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,873,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $167.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

