The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,954. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

