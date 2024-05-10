The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. 2,507,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.