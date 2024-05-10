The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 14,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,206. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

