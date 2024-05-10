Tgs Asa Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Shares of TGSGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

