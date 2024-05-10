Tgs Asa Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of TGSGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.