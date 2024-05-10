Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

TPST has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

TPST traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,194. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.