Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the April 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 80,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Telesis Bio has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by $0.36. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 176.47% and a negative net margin of 173.78%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system, that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits which contains the necessary building blocks and reagents, including proprietary gibson assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

