Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%.
Teekay Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 910,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,815. The firm has a market cap of $799.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Teekay has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.27.
About Teekay
