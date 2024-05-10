Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Teekay Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 910,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,815. The firm has a market cap of $799.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Teekay has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Get Teekay alerts:

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.