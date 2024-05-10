TD Cowen Trims Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price to $129.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

AKAM traded down $11.27 on Friday, hitting $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,715,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

