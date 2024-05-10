Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.
Suzano Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
Suzano Company Profile
