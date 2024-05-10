Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Suzano Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

