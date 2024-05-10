Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 211,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 341,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Super Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group

Super Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.