Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$72.00. The stock traded as low as C$69.04 and last traded at C$69.78. 642,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,791,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.43.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial
Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9056785 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.