Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Shares Gap Down to $53.70

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.70, but opened at $51.29. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 225,692 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,610,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

