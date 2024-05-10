Sun Life Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up about 0.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.