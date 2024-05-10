Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,093 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,090,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.98. 7,628 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

