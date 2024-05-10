Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,227 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $446,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EWJ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.95. 4,261,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.