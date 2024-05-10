Sun Life Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 1.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 77,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. 1,779,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

