Sun Life Financial Inc. Invests $2.82 Billion in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up 0.6% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

DLR stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

