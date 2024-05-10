Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises about 0.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 120,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 161,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

