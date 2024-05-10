Summa Corp. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 271,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. 720,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

