Summa Corp. Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Summa Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 63,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,183,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,915,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,615,846. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.