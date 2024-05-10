Summa Corp. Invests $528,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,449,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,800,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BME traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.