Summa Corp. Buys Shares of 4,000 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,745,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

