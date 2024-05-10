Summa Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,800 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summa Corp. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. 2,385,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

