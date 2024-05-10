StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.