Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,351. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 205.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCM. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

