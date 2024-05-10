Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. 81,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $769.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,068.94.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Partners worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.