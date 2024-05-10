SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Citigroup

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

SPSC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.45. 164,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,958. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.10. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

