SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.91

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 184656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,723.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

