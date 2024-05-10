SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.93

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 3030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

