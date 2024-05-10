SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.74

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 66158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

