Songlin Ye Sells 300 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,625.60.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

BQE Water stock traded down C$1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$64.65. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.15. BQE Water Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.22 and a 1-year high of C$69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.83.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

