Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Earnings Results

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22), reports. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 138.88% and a negative return on equity of 121.92%.

Sonendo Stock Performance

NYSE:SONX remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonendo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonendo stock. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) by 185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 7.62% of Sonendo worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

