Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Solventum updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.100-6.400 EPS.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,537. Solventum has a 1-year low of $60.72 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.