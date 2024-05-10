Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Solo Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Solo Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 476,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

