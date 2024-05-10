SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Shares Gap Up to $10.79

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $11.24. SolarMax Technology shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 3,372 shares changing hands.

SolarMax Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarMax Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SolarMax Technology stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

