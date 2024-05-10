Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.50 target price by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SGD. CIBC lifted their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

SGD stock traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$6.01. The company had a trading volume of 173,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,565. The stock has a market cap of C$870.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.26. Snowline Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of Snowline Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

