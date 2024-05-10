Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.50 target price by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on SGD. CIBC lifted their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SGD
Snowline Gold Trading Up 6.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of Snowline Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snowline Gold Company Profile
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowline Gold
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.