Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Up 191.5% in April

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the April 15th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMSI

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 225,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,923. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth $59,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 374,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.