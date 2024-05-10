Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Critical Analysis

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.75 billion 0.76 $295.90 million $2.95 10.39 Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.35 $123.18 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 70.5% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.91% 35.61% 12.49% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dream Finders Homes and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 2 0 0 2.00 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company markets its homes under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes. It also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

