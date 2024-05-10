SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

SITE Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE Centers

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.