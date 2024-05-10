Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Decreases By 76.9%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA remained flat at $11.29 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213. Target Global Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGAA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 251,733 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 599,885 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.