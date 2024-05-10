Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Increases By 2,726.3%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a growth of 2,726.3% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 27.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tantech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 86,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,056. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.
