Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Drops By 71.1%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of STKH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Steakholder Foods has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Steakholder Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

