Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Increases By 150.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHOB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

