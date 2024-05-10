Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Declines By 78.2%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the April 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

SNOA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 248,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,061. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.93% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.