Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declines By 64.7%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 32,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $2.88.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
