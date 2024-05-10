Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 2,100.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 3,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,725. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.