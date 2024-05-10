Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Rises By 3,271.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 3,271.4% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 1,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

