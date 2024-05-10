Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declines By 97.9%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BABB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.08.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

BAB Dividend Announcement

About BAB

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

