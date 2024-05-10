Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rises By 5,400.0%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,654,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.